Local high school prepares students to perform CPR at a moment’s notice

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - CPR is a life-saving skill and students at Maumee High School all graduate knowing how to perform it, according to their principal.

The school is hoping to make that education even better with a new CPR kit that was donated by the American Heart Association and Dana Incorporated.

Heidi Nafziger is the development director at the American Heart Association and reiterated just how important this skill is.

“70 percent of cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals. 90 percent of people that do go into cardiac arrest outside of the hospital don’t end up living, and that’s mainly because nothing is done,” said Nafziger.

The reusable CPR kit came with an inflatable mannequin, instructional videos, and more; everything you need to learn how to save a life.

“We teach hands-only because especially right now during a pandemic people are intimidated to do the mouth-to-mouth CPR, and hands-only CPR is a life-saving skill. Kids should be able to do it because who knows what happens with a parent, or a grandparent, or a student in class,” said Nafziger.

And Maumee High School Principal Matt Dick said his students have seen the rewards of CPR training.

“We’ve had students that have actually saved lives, and yes we occasionally hear back about that. You know how valuable the instruction is when students come back and say I intervened and I helped save somebody,” said Principal Dick.

The principal said he hopes to hear even more CPR success stories from his students because of this new CPR kit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.