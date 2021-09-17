Lucas Co. grand jury indicts couple on reckless homicide, endangering children charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas Co. grand jury indicted two people Friday on charges of reckless homicide and endangering children.

Matthew Marx and Paulina Valdivia face a reckless homicide charge for their actions while caring for a child between November 17 and February 13. One of the endangering children charges mentioned in the indictment carries the same time line. An additional endangering children charge specifically lists February 13 as the date of the incident.

No arraignment has yet been scheduled.

