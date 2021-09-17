Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Officials confirm one man dead after Friday morning house fire

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are on the scene of a fatal fire in Toledo on Friday morning.

Officials with Toledo Fire & Rescue have confirmed a 69-year-old man died in a fire at a home in the 5900 block of Adelaide Dr. The exact cause of death has not been determined yet.

The cause of the fire is undetermined as well. According to TFRD Pvt. Sterling Rahe, the fire was too intense for crews when they arrived, so they had to back out.

A 69-year-old man is dead after a house fire in the 5900 block of Adelaide on Friday, Sept. 17.
There are no other details available at this time. 13abc will update the story when more information is available.

