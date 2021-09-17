Traffic
Mangia Mangia at Mama Mary’s Pizza!

We’re cookin’ up some BIG pizzas at the mom and pop shop’s new Sylvania location!
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week on Dine in the 419, we take you to an all-new location of a Northwest Ohio favorite, Mama Mary’s Pizza!

The mom and pop pizza shop is most known for the gigantic “colossal” East Coast-style pizza and their delicious Pepito pepperoni.

“They are very large pizzas, so if you’re on the East Coast and you order a pie, they’re big compared to what we’re used to in the Midwest. We also make a 28 inch colossal!”

And how do they get their flavors?

“It has to be something that has no fillers in it, it’s gotta’ be 100%,” Hornik shares. “We use the Pepito Pepperoni, people love it, it’s got that extra spicy kick to it and it’s the only pepperoni we use, and it takes a while, lot’s of ingredients. And it’s got a kick!”

The storefront also makes lasagna, large subs, salad, and more at their two locations, now in Holland and Sylvania. To take a look at what they have to offer, go to their website.

