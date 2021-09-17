Metroparks Meetup: Outdoor Expo

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - If you want to spend a little more time outside with a new hobby, but don’t know where to start, you can try all sorts of new outdoor activities Saturday at the Outdoor Expo with Metroparks.

“If you’re looking for something exciting to do, it’s free, it’s fun, it’s safe and natural, you can get outside and get outside yourself,” says Metroparks Toledo outdoor skills interpreter Jake Willing.

This year, the expo has moved to Blue Creek Metropark in Whitehouse, where many activities are available.

You can go kayaking or fishing in the quarry, or learn to climb on the bouldering wall. There are many more activities, as well.

“We have all sorts of activities, from a climbing wall, to paddling, to archery, to tree climbing available behind me here, all for free,” says Willing.

No one will be excluded due to a disability.

“The event is very inclusive. We have accommodations that can be made for any adaptation that needs to happen,” says Willing.

The event runs from 10-4. If you need transportation, you can take TARTA or TARPS to the Kroger in Waterville, and Metroparks will shuttle you from there.

Learn more about the event, and view a full list of activities being feature on Metroparks’ website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.