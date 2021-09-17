Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Metroparks Meetup: Outdoor Expo

By Kayla Molander
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - If you want to spend a little more time outside with a new hobby, but don’t know where to start, you can try all sorts of new outdoor activities Saturday at the Outdoor Expo with Metroparks.

“If you’re looking for something exciting to do, it’s free, it’s fun, it’s safe and natural, you can get outside and get outside yourself,” says Metroparks Toledo outdoor skills interpreter Jake Willing.

This year, the expo has moved to Blue Creek Metropark in Whitehouse, where many activities are available.

You can go kayaking or fishing in the quarry, or learn to climb on the bouldering wall. There are many more activities, as well.

“We have all sorts of activities, from a climbing wall, to paddling, to archery, to tree climbing available behind me here, all for free,” says Willing.

No one will be excluded due to a disability.

“The event is very inclusive. We have accommodations that can be made for any adaptation that needs to happen,” says Willing.

The event runs from 10-4. If you need transportation, you can take TARTA or TARPS to the Kroger in Waterville, and Metroparks will shuttle you from there.

Learn more about the event, and view a full list of activities being feature on Metroparks’ website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
School head wound
First grader suffers head injury in school, lawyer says school didn’t call 911
Niall Sweeney appears in court to enter a guilty plea in the hazing death of BGSU sophomore...
Sweeney first to plead guilty in Stone Foltz hazing death
Toledo Police car
Neighborhood disturbance leads to school lockdown in Toledo
A 69-year-old man is dead after a house fire in the 5900 block of Adelaide on Friday, Sept. 17.
Officials confirm one man dead after Friday morning house fire

Latest News

expo
Metroparks Meetup: Outdoor Expo
Oak Openings Preserve Wetland Restoration
Metroparks Meetup: Oak Openings Preserve wetland restoration
Leading with a love for the outdoors
Leading with a love for the outdoors
Local man credits Metroparks for changing his life
Oregon man credits Metroparks for changing his life