Mother of 2009 murder victim wants abandoned building torn down

Cindy Sumner’s body was found 12 years ago in an empty warehouse that still stands in Toledo
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - September 17, 2009 is a day Mary Sumner will never forget. The body of her 20-year-old daughter Cindy was discovered in an abandoned warehouse in Toledo. Now, 12 years later, that empty building still stands.

“I just want it tore down. If it was tore down a long time ago, Cindy would be right here with me,” says Mary. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t want to look at it. I don’t want to look at it.’”

Cindy had muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy. Her mother says she was known to ride her bike through the neighborhood near Elm and Bancroft, near the empty warehouse. Investigators say Cindy was murdered and Elhadi Robbins, the man accused in her death, died in jail.

That lack of a trial and conviction, Mary says, also leaves a lack of closure in her daughter’s death. What’s worse, she adds, is the reminder of where the crime took place.

“Every time I pass that warehouse, I grab my necklace, because I have a thumbprint, and I’m just holding it,” says Mary, who is also concerned about the lives and safety of others.

