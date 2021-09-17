Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio attorney general threatens legal action against President Biden over proposed vaccine mandate

(WJRT)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney general for Ohio joined a call from nearly two dozen other states warning President Joe Biden that lawsuits will follow if the White House administration’s vaccine mandate is implemented.

A total of 24 attorneys general, including Ohio’s Dave Yost, submitted a letter to the president outlining legal concerns with the mandate, which requires that employees of companies with more than 100 workers get the COVID-19 vaccine shot, submit to regular testing, or risk termination.

**19 News will live stream an interview with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost online and on TV at 3 p.m.**

“As proposed, the federal vaccine mandate is not only unlawful, its guise as a workplace safety measure further divides those still considering the vaccine,” Attorney General Yost said. “I am vaccinated, but the president didn’t force me to, nor should anyone else be required by federal executive edict.”

READ: Attorneys general letter to President Biden in response to COVID-19 vaccine rules

To one point, the group argued that the policy could drive even more individuals out of the workforce, including health care workers. Additionally, they claim a “broad, nationwide” order is not necessary.

President Biden said the intent of the mandate is to ensure vaccinated American employees are protected from unvaccinated coworkers.

Other states joining Ohio on the attorneys general letter includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
Niall Sweeney appears in court to enter a guilty plea in the hazing death of BGSU sophomore...
Sweeney first to plead guilty in Stone Foltz hazing death
Toledo Police car
Neighborhood disturbance leads to school lockdown in Toledo
School head wound
First grader suffers head injury in school, lawyer says school didn’t call 911
Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans

Latest News

Man dead after house fire on Adelaide Drive
Man dead after house fire on Adelaide Drive
Christian Matamoras pleaded guilty to sexual battery and will serve two years in prison.
Volunteer coach sentenced for sexual relationship with teenager
The mother of Cindy Sumner is calling for the demolition of the vacant building where the body...
Mother of 2009 murder victim wants abandoned building torn down
A NW Ohio tradition, we cook up some Italian food with Vince Hornik of Mama Mary's Pizza!
Mangia Mangia at Mama Mary’s Pizza!
Authorities have arrested Jacob Ryan in Toledo on Friday, Sept. 17.
TPD arrests Michigan man wanted in Thursday night homicide