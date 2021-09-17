Ohio GOP Rep. Gonzalez cites ‘toxic dynamics inside our own party’ for not running for re-election

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of ten House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is not running for re-election.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who represents Ohio’s 16th district in northeast Ohio, cited ‘toxic dynamics inside our own party’ as a reason to not run for a third term.

See my full statement below regarding my decision not to seek re-election. pic.twitter.com/vsggxjD1FI — Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (@RepAGonzalez) September 17, 2021

The 36-year-old was a wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and played for five years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts before retiring in 2012.

Gonzalez was first elected in 2018, then re-elected in 2020, winning 65% of the vote.

The 2020 census leaves Ohio with one fewer House seat going into the 2022 election. While those boundaries have yet to be drawn, Trump already endorsed a potential primary opponent for Gonzalez, one of his former White House staffers, 32-year-old Max Miller.

