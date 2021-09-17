Parent accuses school employee of duct-taping hands and mouths of three students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An employee at a charter school in Toledo is accused of using duct tape to restrain three students.

The unnamed employee at Winterfield Venture Academy no longer works at the school, according to a statement released by their parent organization, National Heritage Academies.

“As a school community we are upset to learn about these allegations involving an individual’s actions within one of our classes,” the organization said in a statement. “We are communicating with our families and will cooperate fully with law enforcement officials throughout their investigation. Due to student privacy laws, we are not able to comment any further.”

A parent said duct tape was wrapped around the hands and mouths of the students.

The school is located at 305 Wenz Rd.

