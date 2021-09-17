Traffic
Police make arrest in South Toledo murder case

TPD investigating homicide at Western Mart in south Toledo.
TPD investigating homicide at Western Mart in south Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a South Toledo murder earlier in September.

Jose R. Juarez, 19, of Toledo, is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of Nicholas Deluca on Sept. 9.

Jose Juarez was arrested in connection with the murder of Nicholas Deluca on Sept. 9.
Jose Juarez was arrested in connection with the murder of Nicholas Deluca on Sept. 9.(WTVG)

Deluca was shot and killed at the Western Mart on the corner of Western and Spencer. Police said Deluca was exiting the store when three males approached him on foot, with one of the men shooting Deluca several times.

The incident was captured on video surveillance. Witnesses identified Juarez as one of the suspects involved.

Deluca was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

