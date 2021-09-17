Traffic
Pregnant teenager allegedly assaulted during altercation

Toledo Police car
Toledo Police car(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pregnant 16-year-old was physically assaulted when a verbal altercation with another teenager escalated on Thursday night in Toledo.

Police were called to the area of Willys Pkwy. and Cribb St. around 7:06 p.m. Thursday. The victim told police she was in a verbal altercation with the girlfriend of a 17-year-old boy, who is the father of the victim’s unborn child. The victim does not know the name of the girlfriend.

The unknown girlfriend and her friends began to physically assault the victim, who fled in a vehicle. The victim said the girlfriend began shooting at the vehicle. She was not hit by gunfire.

Toledo Police collected evidence from the scene. No arrests have been made.

