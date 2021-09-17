Traffic
September 17th Weather Forecast

Big Cool Down Late Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny early today before it turns partly cloudy for this evening. Highs will be in the middle 80s. An isolated shower is possible tonight into early Saturday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s over the weekend as a lake-breeze sets up across the area. Monday will be warmer with highs in the middle 80s, but showers and storms are possible for the afternoon. Thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday. Cool weather arrives in time for fall’s arrival.

