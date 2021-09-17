September 17th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny early today before it turns partly cloudy for this evening. Highs will be in the middle 80s. An isolated shower is possible tonight into early Saturday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s over the weekend as a lake-breeze sets up across the area. Monday will be warmer with highs in the middle 80s, but showers and storms are possible for the afternoon. Thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday. Cool weather arrives in time for fall’s arrival.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.