TPD arrests Michigan man wanted in Thursday night homicide

Authorities have arrested Jacob Ryan in Toledo on Friday, Sept. 17. He's wanted in connection...
Authorities have arrested Jacob Ryan in Toledo on Friday, Sept. 17. He's wanted in connection with the murder of two children in the Grand Rapids, Mich., area.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a murder suspect wanted in connection with a Thursday night incident near Grands Rapids, Michigan.

Jacob Ryan, of Rockwood, Mich., was taken off a Greyhound bus by authorities in Toledo. Toledo Police detectives assisted Grand Rapids Police and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Ryan is a suspect in a homicide investigation in the 7000 block of Cannon Place Dr. N.E. in Cannon Township, Mich. A spokesperson with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ryan is being held at the Lucas County Jail.

