TPD arrests Michigan man wanted in Thursday night homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a murder suspect wanted in connection with a Thursday night incident near Grands Rapids, Michigan.

Jacob Ryan, of Rockwood, Mich., was taken off a Greyhound bus by authorities in Toledo. Toledo Police detectives assisted Grand Rapids Police and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Ryan is a suspect in a homicide investigation in the 7000 block of Cannon Place Dr. N.E. in Cannon Township, Mich. A spokesperson with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

KCSO is conducting a death investigation in the 7000 block of Cannon Place Dr. N.E. in Cannon Township. The investigation is ongoing; however, there is no threat to the public. We will provide updates as they become available. — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) September 17, 2021

Ryan is being held at the Lucas County Jail.

