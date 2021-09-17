TPD arrests Michigan man wanted in Thursday night homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a murder suspect wanted in connection with a Thursday night incident near Grands Rapids, Michigan.
Jacob Ryan, of Rockwood, Mich., was taken off a Greyhound bus by authorities in Toledo. Toledo Police detectives assisted Grand Rapids Police and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
Ryan is a suspect in a homicide investigation in the 7000 block of Cannon Place Dr. N.E. in Cannon Township, Mich. A spokesperson with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Ryan is being held at the Lucas County Jail.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.