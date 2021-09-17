Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

