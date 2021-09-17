Volunteer coach sentenced for sexual relationship with teenager

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A volunteer coach at Start High School who had been accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Christian Matamoras pleaded guilty to sexual battery. The prosecutors bypassed the grand jury and did a bill of information.

While he did not give specifics of what he did, Matamoras said that he was guilty.

In May, lawyers for the female student said she met the coach when she was 15-years-old. They said Matamoras contacted the teenager through social media.

“Our client was targeted, isolated, groomed, sexually assaulted, and is now dealing with a pregnancy,” Andrea Young of Charles E. Boyk Law Firm said in May.

According to a statement in May from Deputy Superintendent James Gant, the coach has been prohibited from being at the school and from attending athletic events. The district has also involved Lucas County Children’s Services in the investigation.

