Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Volunteer coach sentenced for sexual relationship with teenager

Christian Matamoras pleaded guilty to sexual battery and will serve two years in prison.
Christian Matamoras pleaded guilty to sexual battery and will serve two years in prison.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A volunteer coach at Start High School who had been accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Christian Matamoras pleaded guilty to sexual battery. The prosecutors bypassed the grand jury and did a bill of information.

While he did not give specifics of what he did, Matamoras said that he was guilty.

In May, lawyers for the female student said she met the coach when she was 15-years-old. They said Matamoras contacted the teenager through social media.

“Our client was targeted, isolated, groomed, sexually assaulted, and is now dealing with a pregnancy,” Andrea Young of Charles E. Boyk Law Firm said in May.

According to a statement in May from Deputy Superintendent James Gant, the coach has been prohibited from being at the school and from attending athletic events. The district has also involved Lucas County Children’s Services in the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
Niall Sweeney appears in court to enter a guilty plea in the hazing death of BGSU sophomore...
Sweeney first to plead guilty in Stone Foltz hazing death
Toledo Police car
Neighborhood disturbance leads to school lockdown in Toledo
School head wound
First grader suffers head injury in school, lawyer says school didn’t call 911
Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans

Latest News

Man dead after house fire on Adelaide Drive
Man dead after house fire on Adelaide Drive
The mother of Cindy Sumner is calling for the demolition of the vacant building where the body...
Mother of 2009 murder victim wants abandoned building torn down
A NW Ohio tradition, we cook up some Italian food with Vince Hornik of Mama Mary's Pizza!
Mangia Mangia at Mama Mary’s Pizza!
Authorities have arrested Jacob Ryan in Toledo on Friday, Sept. 17.
TPD arrests Michigan man wanted in Thursday night homicide