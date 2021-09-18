Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

1 killed in fiery plane crash at Wadsworth Municipal Airport

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a photo of the planes landing gear.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a photo of the planes landing gear.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Stephanie Czekalinski and Michelle Nicks
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - A Medina man was killed Saturday evening when the plane he was operating crashed and caught fire at the Wadsworth Municipal Airport in Wadsworth, Ohio.

A single-engine amateur-built aircraft was taking off from the airport shortly before 7 p.m. when the nose of the plane struck the runway, causing it to flip onto its top and catch fire, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.

Robert D. Taylor, 64, who was piloting the plane, died at the scene, according to the release.

The aircraft became fully engulfed in flame and was completely destroyed, said Sgt. John Nemastil of the OSHP.

The airport, located at 840 Airport Drive in Wadsworth, is closed, the release said.

This is the second plane crash in the Wadsworth area this month.

On Sept. 3, 74-year-old Peter Klapp, of Canton, was killed after the plane he was in crashed in a body of water in the middle of a field near the Wadsworth Municipal Airport.

Wadsworth is about 40 miles south of Cleveland in Medina County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Police investigate a Sunday morning shooting outside of Boxlyfe Bar.
Man hospitalized in Sunday morning bar shooting
A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in Toledo early Saturday morning, according to Toledo...
19-year-old shot and killed, suspect in custody
The ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-475 is closed through Sunday evening for planned...
SB I-75 ramp to WB I-475 temporarily closed
A crashed into a home on South Avenue in Toledo.
Car crashes into Toledo home

Latest News

Fall officially begins on Wednesday.
Toledoans take to the parks as summer comes to a close
summer
Enjoying the last days of summer
Wyatt Nowiski was the youngest stroke survivor at the race
“Be Fast” 5K Run honors stroke survivors
Proceeds from the event went to a fund that provides assistance to stroke survivors and their...
"Be Fast" 5K Run honors stroke survivors
The ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-475 is closed through Sunday evening for planned...
SB I-75 ramp to WB I-475 temporarily closed