19-year-old shot and killed, suspect in custody

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in Toledo early Saturday morning, according to Toledo Police.

Toledo Police responded to a shooting at 3:53am at a mobile home located at 2510 Consaul Street. When officers arrived they found a woman identified as Dartaya Ragland, 19, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a media release from TPD.

Ragland was pronounced dead and the scene.

Police arrested Tahzyah Williams- Whitson, 19, at the scene and she is currently being help at the Lucas County Jail on a murder change.

According to police, the two women knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toledo Police CrimeStopper Tipline: 419-255-1111

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.