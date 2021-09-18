2021 Momentum Festival: Fun for Everyone!

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Arts Commission’s Momentum Festival was back in downtown Toledo over the weekend, and it was full of fun activities for everyone to enjoy.

Crystal Phelps works for the Arts Commission and she said this festival helped artists get back on their feet after a tough year.

“The creative community was hit really hard so means a lot for the Arts Commission to be able to pay the artists to be here and get in front of an audience again,” said Phelps.

There was something for everyone at Momentum, and there was even a chance to be part of the art yourself.

“They wanted to have live painting at Momentum Festival, so I originally had a different idea but we just kind of turned it into something more fun for the kids and something more interactive for other people to join us on,” said artist Camille Isaacs.

She and her family took a different approach with their pop-up poster.

“It’s funny because the painting I had originally planned was about giving up control and having other people paint on it, and then we just turned it into this complete chaos piece,” said Isaacs.

Chaos that captured the liveliness that was the 2021 Momentum Festival.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.