Car crashes into Toledo home

A crashed into a home on South Avenue in Toledo.
A crashed into a home on South Avenue in Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating after a car crashed into the side of a home early Saturday morning.

It happened shortly after 5am on South Avenue near Daniels in Toledo.

Toledo Police tell 13abc the driver, for unknown reasons, drove off the roadway and crashed into the side of the home, causing minor damage.

The front of the vehicle sustained significant damage.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside the home at the time or if the driver suffered any injuries.

Stay with 13abc for updates.

