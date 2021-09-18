Deaf man killed in house fire, his friends have concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “There is a deaf guy who lives there. It’s in the front of his house. Hurry its coming up high!” That’s the 9-1-1 call made on Friday morning, about the housefire on Adelaide Drive in Toledo.

When Toledo Fire arrived on the scene, they say the house was engulfed in flames. A 69 year-old deaf man, was found dead upstairs.

“It’s like I just saw you last night and here we are in this mess,” says his friend Shannon Seger, who is also deaf and serves as the Director of the Deaf Services Center in Northwest Ohio. “I think It was pretty much a shock to hear of his loss in the house fire.”

Seger has some concerns about the fire.

“Did he have the proper devices,” asks Seger. “Typically, when we lose a person who is deaf in a type of fire it is because they did not have the proper alert system devices.”

Seger says those alarms can be bed shakers, that vibrate to wake up hearing impaired individuals, or visual alarms that flash lights.

According to the American Red Cross, it alongside it’s partners install free smoke alarms and bed shaker alarms for those hard of hearing. Click here to find out more.

