Hard work pays off for Anthony Wayne’s Ally Roberts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The epitome of hard work pays off. Anthony Wayne Junior, Ally Roberts, showed interest in wanting to play a sport at the high school level. Ally’s mother suggested she try tennis for the first time.

“I really wanted to play a high school sport and I didn’t really have something I loved doing. I started playing towards the end of seventh grade and the beginning of eighth grade. I really wasn’t that good at first, but then I really started to take it more seriously. I really started to practice every day pretty much and that’s has gotten me to the place I am now,” said Roberts.

Roberts is the second singles player for the Generals, after being named most improved following her sophomore campaign.

“She’s one of our leaders. She works really hard so it’s fun to see the success come with how she’s played,” said Head Coach Jim Sutto. “She’s continued on that success from her sophomore year to junior year.”

Roberts is seeing all of her hard work pay off. Anthony Wayne finished the regular season undefeated. With the league tournament starting next week, Roberts and the Generals hope to see their success carry over.

