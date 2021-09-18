September 18th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some morning clouds, the sky will turn sunny for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Sunday will be sunny with a high in the middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible for the afternoon on Monday with more clouds. Highs will be in the middle 80s. T-storms are likely on Tuesday with a few strong storms possible. Clouds and rain are likely for the first day of fall on Wednesday. Highs will only make it into the upper 60s. Showers may hold on into Thursday morning with a high in the low to mid 60s. Lows will drop into the 40s late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.