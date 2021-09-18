Traffic
Whitmer blows out Findlay in Football Friday Week 5

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitmer Panthers clobbered their Findlay Trojan opponents to the tune of a 40-6 victory, highlighting the Week 5 gridiron action in NW Ohio.

Check out all the scores and highlights in the video above.

Plus, a feature on Clay’s star running back, Jordan Pettaway here:

Then catch the top plays of the night with this week’s Trifecta

