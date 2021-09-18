Woman calls 911 to report Cleveland shooting, gets hit with gunfire while still on phone (GRAPHIC)

Traffic
By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are still searching for the man who shot six people on Cleveland’s east side Tuesday night. 19 News has obtained the 911 calls from that night.

“Shots just fired!” a woman said in a 911 call.

“How many?” the dispatcher asked.

“A whole bunch and somebody is down in the store,” the woman said.

“Is somebody shot inside the store?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes!” the woman yelled. “They were shot inside the store.”

A 26-year-old woman made that call to 911 Tuesday night from the 28th Street Supermarket; what she didn’t know at the time was that seconds later, she too would become a victim.

“It’s the police. I’m still here!” the operator yelled.

“They just shot me in my leg!” a woman cried.

“You got shot in the leg?” the operator asked.

“On 28th and Cedar, yes, please!” the woman exclaimed.

That woman was one of six people shot in a mass shooting Tuesday evening on east 28th and Cedar Avenue. Cleveland police tell us it happened at around 8 o’clock.

“Okay,” said the dispatcher. “Is anybody else hurt?”

“Yes,” the woman replied. “It’s a lot of people hurt, mam.”

“How many people are hurt?” the dispatcher asked.

“I don’t know,” the woman yelled. “I don’t know!”

Police say they found multiple people shot inside the store, and they also found a man shot on the street behind the store. Paramedics transported the victims to UH and Metro.

“It’s on my leg, mam,” the woman said. “There’s somebody shot in the arm over here.”

The cashier who worked in the store was shot in the foot.

“I can’t go in the front,” a store employee told the 911 dispatcher. “Send somebody, man! Send somebody mother f****!” he screamed after multiple shots were fired in the background.

“I already sent out for police!” the dispatcher said.

“They got somebody more,” said the employee. “They shot some more people!”

Another woman frantically told the 911 operator her husband had just been shot in the neck.

“Somebody help me!!” a woman yelled. “My husband’s in here bleeding to death!”

The good news is no one was killed in this shooting, but several of the victims did walk away with serious injuries.

The man responsible for this mass shooting is still out there, but police say they have located the suspect’s car. They are looking for a heavy-set black man. If you have any information, contact police.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

