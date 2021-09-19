9/18: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Patchy fog early Sunday morning will quickly give way to sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs in the mid-80s for most, upper 70s along the lakeshore with the east wind. More muggy on Monday for everyone with highs in the mid-80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Humid Tuesday with more widespread showers and thunderstorms and highs near 80. Showers will continue through Tuesday night and into Wednesday, when it will be cloudy and cooler for the first day of fall with highs in the mid-60s. A morning shower on Thursday, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Partly sunny and cool for Friday.

