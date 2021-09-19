Traffic
9/19: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

The transition from summer to fall will be marked by some heavy rain.
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Skies will cloud over tonight and we’ll start the day Monday in the mid 60s. Staying cloudy throughout the day Monday with dry conditions to start, then a few showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the low 80s Monday and it will also be muggier. Tuesday will be another humid day with highs near 80. It will also be a cloudy day with periods of rain and thunderstorms expected. Rain from Tuesday night into Wednesday will likely be heavy. Cooler and cloudy for the first day of fall Wednesday with highs only in the low 60s. A few showers linger into Wednesday night and Thursday when highs will be close to 60. Drying out for Friday with highs near 70.

