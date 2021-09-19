Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
“Be Fast” 5K Run honors stroke survivors

Doctors, patients and family members showed up to show their support
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the CDC, someone has a stroke every 40 seconds. When it comes to strokes, every second counts.

The “Be Fast” 5K Run tried to get this message across with this year’s race.

But “Be Fast” is more than just a catchphrase; it’s actually a mnemonic that could save a life.

“Be fast. B is balance, E is for eyes, F is facial droop, A is arm, S is speech and T is time,” said Dr. Marion John Oliver, a stroke specialist at ProMedica. “2 million neurons die every 60 seconds so get here as soon as possible so we can take care of you.”

Over a hundred people attended the event and many of them were stroke survivors themselves.

The race’s youngest survivor was 7-year-old Wyatt Nowicki. Wyatt had a trampoline accident last year that changed he and his family’s lives.

“He had to relearn how to walk and talk and do all of those things again,” said Brittany Nowicki, Wyatt’s mom. “A lot of physical therapy, speech therapy, but he’s been a trooper through it all.”

When asked, “How do you feel Wyatt?”

His response was “Good!”

Wyatt is back to being a kid again, and his mom said they are thankful for events like “Be Fast” that spread the word about symptoms of stroke.

“It’s a great way to get knowledge about strokes and what to look for, it’s great,” said Nowicki.

Another survivor at the race was Kent Bragg. He had a stroke a little over a year ago and now he runs long distance races around the state to share his story.

“Really my message is to try to give people encouragement and hope that through physical therapy and guidance from their doctor that it is possible to get back in,” said Bragg.

All the proceeds from the event went to a good cause: a fund that provides assistance to stroke survivors and their families.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

