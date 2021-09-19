Traffic
Islamic Center’s International Festival

By Kayla Molander
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The federal government is resettling hundreds of Afghan refugees in Ohio, including 25 in Toledo. The news comes as the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is hosting its 20th International Festival.

The mosque has a tradition of being welcoming to people of all religions and backgrounds. The festival is one way that the mosque can bring that mission to the public.

There are more than 100 varieties of food from all six inhabited continents. There are more than 20 ethnicities represented and vendors selling food from around the world.

It’s family friendly with plenty of animals and activities for the kids to enjoy.

“It was started by the community really to give them an inside perspective of what the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is, and what the entire cultures that are represented by our community. So this is a great opportunity to come out, check it out, and we would really love to have you,” says Ahmad Taouil, president of the center.

The festival is running on Sunday from 12-6.

