Man hospitalized in Sunday morning bar shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was taken to the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting at a Toledo bar.

According to Toledo Police, a man was shot outside the Boxlyfe Bar near the intersection of Western Ave. and Langdon St. around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

He was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing. Those with information can contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

