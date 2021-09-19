Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man hospitalized in Sunday morning bar shooting

Police investigate a Sunday morning shooting outside of Boxlyfe Bar.
Police investigate a Sunday morning shooting outside of Boxlyfe Bar.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was taken to the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting at a Toledo bar.

According to Toledo Police, a man was shot outside the Boxlyfe Bar near the intersection of Western Ave. and Langdon St. around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

He was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing. Those with information can contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in Toledo early Saturday morning, according to Toledo...
19-year-old shot and killed, suspect in custody
A 69-year-old man is dead after a house fire in the 5900 block of Adelaide on Friday, Sept. 17.
Deaf man killed in house fire, his friends have concerns
Whitmer wins big
Whitmer blows out Findlay in Football Friday Week 5
A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
Any empty classroom
Parent accuses school employee of duct-taping hands and mouths of three students

Latest News

Run by the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo
Islamic Center’s International Festival
fest
Islamic Center's International Festival
Wadsworth Municipal Airport
1 killed in fiery plane crash at Wadsworth Municipal Airport
Artists and performers gathered in Downtown Toledo for this festival
2021 Momentum Festival: Fun for Everyone!