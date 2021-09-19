Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

SB I-75 ramp to WB I-475 temporarily closed

The ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-475 is closed through Sunday evening for planned...
The ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-475 is closed through Sunday evening for planned roadwork, according to OhGo.(OhGo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-475 is closed through Sunday evening for planned roadwork, according to OhGo.

The closure began Saturday night and is expected to remain closed through 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

The recommended detour is southbound I-75 to Detroit Avenue (exit 203) to northbound I-75 to westbound I-475.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in Toledo early Saturday morning, according to Toledo...
19-year-old shot and killed, suspect in custody
A 69-year-old man is dead after a house fire in the 5900 block of Adelaide on Friday, Sept. 17.
Deaf man killed in house fire, his friends have concerns
Whitmer wins big
Whitmer blows out Findlay in Football Friday Week 5
A man named Patrick left a note at the Green Lantern Diner in Toledo honoring his friend who...
Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin
Any empty classroom
Parent accuses school employee of duct-taping hands and mouths of three students

Latest News

Police investigate a Sunday morning shooting outside of Boxlyfe Bar.
Man hospitalized in Sunday morning bar shooting
Run by the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo
Islamic Center’s International Festival
fest
Islamic Center's International Festival
Wadsworth Municipal Airport
1 killed in fiery plane crash at Wadsworth Municipal Airport