SB I-75 ramp to WB I-475 temporarily closed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-475 is closed through Sunday evening for planned roadwork, according to OhGo.

The closure began Saturday night and is expected to remain closed through 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

The recommended detour is southbound I-75 to Detroit Avenue (exit 203) to northbound I-75 to westbound I-475.

