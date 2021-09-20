Traffic
9/20: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Soaking rain, sharp drop in temps Wednesday
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The rest of today will see off-and-on showers and mostly cloudy skies, but the main event won’t arrive until Tuesday evening. A powerful cold front will deliver at least 2-3″ of rainfall through Thursday, with a sharp temperature drop having us struggle to even make the 60s for Wednesday’s highs!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

