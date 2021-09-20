Traffic
Bicyclist critically injured after being itentionally hit by SUV

Sheniah Freeman, left, and Kevondre Walton are facing charges after the allegedly hit a...
Sheniah Freeman, left, and Kevondre Walton are facing charges after the allegedly hit a bicyclist with their SUV.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after Toledo Police said he was intentionally hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Friday morning.

Officers responded to Suder and Manhattan around 11:12 a.m. Friday for an injury accident. When they arrived, they found the victim in front of a residence in the 3500 block of Suder. He was found to have life-threatening injuries to his head, neck, and more.

A suspect vehicle was identified and located at the Ottawa Cove Apartments. Additional information led officers to a residence in the 1900 block of S. Ottawa Cove Dr., where suspects Devondre Walton and Sheniah Freeman were located and taken into custody.

The two are facing charges of felonious assault.

