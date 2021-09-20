Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Cherry Street Mission Ministries see increase in homelessness

Staff says the end of the eviction moratorium is to blame
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission Ministries said from May to August it’s seen a 400% increase in people who are homeless for the first time in their lives.

The ministry blames the end of the eviction moratorium and shortages in staff and volunteers due to COVID-19.

It is currently giving emergency shelter to 33% more people that it did at this time last year.

To top it off, many of the people seeking shelter have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“One of the things we have to do when people are in isolation is send food to them. That means we have to pack three meals a day that go to where the person is while they’re in isolation,” said Cherry Street’s VP of Development Nikki Morey.

Morey said homelessness and poverty are about more than just a lack of money.

“In reality, it is a poverty of lack of relationships or a lack of community around them because if you had a community around you, you would be able to lift yourself up and be able to rely on other people.”

She also said that despite the challenges the ministry is facing, no one will be turned away.

“When people come to Cherry Street, yes in a literal sense, they’re hungry for food and they’re hungry for a bed, but what they’re really hungry for is change,” said Morey.

Cherry Street Mission Ministries said what it needs most right now is money so it can continue to support the people who rely on it.

If you want to donate, this is the link to their website: https://cherrystreetmission.org/

