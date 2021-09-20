Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Enjoying the last days of summer

By Kayla Molander
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The playground at Wildwood Metropark is packed with kids on the last Sunday of summer.

Four-year-old Rowan Hensley visits the jungle gym with his father, Aaron. Rowan likes summer because he gets to play outside but he doesn’t season discriminate.

“I like all the seasons!” he says.

Fall officially begins on Wednesday, which is coming as a shock to Aaron.

“It just happened so fast. It was like last week it started and everyone started having the barbecues and everyone started having fun outside,” he says.

But after the third hottest August on record, some are not sad to say sayonara to summer.

“I like the season change. And just like the cooler temperatures,” says Sylvania resident Joelyn Stone.

“I like to see the leaves turning and falling down. And Halloween,” says Toledo resident Deon Duffy.

There were some who say summer is the best, even if the season may have an unfair advantage.

“You can swim, you can do anything. It’s just like a break for kids. It’s just like a vacation for kids. They don’t have to learn or nothing,” says Kaleb Coachman.

Three-year-old Nala White is looking forward to a different season entirely. She’s hoping for a snowy forecast.

“I like cold. Because popsicles are supposed to be cold, and I like popsicles, so that means I like cold,” she says.

