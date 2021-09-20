Traffic
Health department announces flu shot clinics

Toledo Lucas County Health Department
Toledo Lucas County Health Department(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced appointment-only flu shot clinics beginning this month.

All insurances may be billed, including Medicare Plan B and Ohio Medicaid. Flu vaccines are available to everyone, regardless of insurance status.

Here are the following vaccine clinic dates and locations:

  • Sunday, Sept. 26: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania
  • Friday, Oct. 1: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Toledo
  • Tuesday, Oct. 5: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Toledo-Lucas County Health Department
  • Thursday, Oct. 7: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Toledo-Lucas County Health Department
  • Sunday, Oct. 10: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Little Flower Catholic Church, Toledo
  • Tuesday, Oct. 12: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Toledo-Lucas County Health Department
  • Thursday, Oct. 14: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Toledo-Lucas County Health Department
  • Monday, Oct. 18: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., That Neighborhood Free Health Clinic, Toledo
  • Tuesday, Oct. 19: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Toledo-Lucas County Health Department
  • Wednesday, Oct. 20: 12-3 p.m., Richfield Township Fire Hall, Berkey

To schedule a flu shot appointment, contact 419-213-2013.

