Man in serious condition after being stabbed several time during fight

Toledo Police light bar
Toledo Police light bar(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is in serious condition after he was stabbed during an argument at a Circle K gas station on Saturday morning.

Toledo Police was called to the gas station at 3819 Haverhill around 12:35 a.m. They found the victim, a 25-year-old Toledo man, suffering from several stab wounds, according to a TPD report.

Witnesses told officers the victim and a white male suspect were in a fight in the parking lot when the suspect stabbed the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to TPD.

The case remains under investigation. A suspect was not identified in the report.

