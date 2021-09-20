Traffic
Ohio Congressman tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks at the Heartland Forum held on the campus of Buena Vista...
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks at the Heartland Forum held on the campus of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTVG) - Fully-vaccinated Ohio Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced on Monday.

The congressman is in quarantine at his home and will be voting remotely until he can safely return to Washington D.C.

“While I’m currently experiencing mild symptoms, I’m grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine — and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse,” Ryan said in a statement. “What we have learned over the last year and a half is that we are in this together, and I urge all Ohioans to help us crush this pandemic by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated so that we can get back to normal.”

According to his office, Ryan received three negative test results in the last ten days prior to Monday’s positive result.

Ryan thanked the healthcare workers at Mercy Health who treated him and thanked all healthcare workers who are fighting on the frontlines.

“You are the true heroes of this pandemic,” Ryan said.

