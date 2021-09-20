Traffic
Light Ohio Blue photo contest open to voting

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser (WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Light Ohio Blue photo contest is underway, with voting open in a variety of categories.

The contest is in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks and the response by first responders. Winners in each category will be announced in early October, with the winners receiving a plaque.

There are photos entered in different categories -- six categories in Law Enforcement, and nine total photos in the Specialty Equipment category. Click on the links to vote.

