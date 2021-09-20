Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Rep. Latta tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Bob Latta (R) Ohio
Rep. Bob Latta (R) Ohio
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Rep. Bob Latta announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He added that he was already fully vaccinated.

The Republican from the state’s 5th Congressional district added that he had been around another person that had tested positive, prompting him to get tested.

“I am following CDC guidance and will be quarantining,” Latta said on Twitter. “During this time, I will still be working to represent #OH5 from my home. I am vaccinated, and because of that, thankfully I have no symptoms. Even when vaccinated, it is important to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and to follow CDC guidance.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Police investigate a Sunday morning shooting outside of Boxlyfe Bar.
Man hospitalized in Sunday morning bar shooting
A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in Toledo early Saturday morning, according to Toledo...
Bond set for woman accused in Consaul St. murder
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-475 is closed through Sunday evening for planned...
SB I-75 ramp to WB I-475 temporarily closed

Latest News

UP FOR ADOPTION: A quick note from Sam: "This sofa is very comfy, but I'd much prefer to lay on...
Toledo Humane Society removes labels for mixed breed dogs
Experts say those breed labels are often incorrect
Removing breed labels at Toledo Humane Society
Staff says the end of the eviction moratorium is to blame
Cherry Street Mission Ministries see increase in homelessness
Still adjusting to pandemic pains
Still adjusting to pandemic pains