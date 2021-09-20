Rep. Latta tests positive for COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Rep. Bob Latta announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He added that he was already fully vaccinated.

The Republican from the state’s 5th Congressional district added that he had been around another person that had tested positive, prompting him to get tested.

“I am following CDC guidance and will be quarantining,” Latta said on Twitter. “During this time, I will still be working to represent #OH5 from my home. I am vaccinated, and because of that, thankfully I have no symptoms. Even when vaccinated, it is important to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and to follow CDC guidance.”

Recently, I was notified that someone I was around who was vaccinated tested positive for the coronavirus. Even though I am fully vaccinated, to be cautious, I got tested because of the exposure. Today, I got the test results, and I did test positive for COVID-19. — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) September 20, 2021

