September 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a few showers at times. Highs will be around 80-degrees. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday with a high in the upper 70s. Rain is expected to become heavy and consistent Tuesday night and will likely last most of Wednesday. Localized flooding is possible with widespread rain totals around 2-3″ expected. A few lighter showers are possible on Thursday. Highs will be much cooler mid-week into the weekend with highs in the 60s.

