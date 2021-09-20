Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Shadows of the pandemic still loom over fall festivals

The hayrides are rolling and the air smells like donuts! The pandemic is still affecting business at Fleitz Pumpkin Farm, but not how it did last year.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The COVID-19 pandemic and inflated prices have rocked businesses since last year, and Fleitz Pumpkin Farm is no exception. But, the owners tell 13abc it’s still been a strong start to the 2021 season.

Trisha Truman’s family owns and operates Fleitz Pumpkin Farm in Oregon. She said last year, they were filled to the brim with visitors who were eager to get out of the house. She tells 13abc that this year looks more like 2019.

“We haven’t been as busy as last year,” she says. “And in a lot of ways, it’s okay, because it was a little overwhelming and wild last year.”

But COVID isn’t the only challenge Fleitz has faced.

Truman explains, “We did not have a great wheat crop this year, it rained on our straw, and rained and rained. And it was pretty rough.”

She warns that you’ll see some changes this year. One of those: a $5 cost for the kids’ play area. She says in past years, teenagers and too many kids would make the space too rowdy. “It just wasn’t a safe place. So, this just kind of makes sure that the only people in that space are small kids and their grownups,” explains Truman.

She says COVID-19 prevention was also a factor in weeding out the extra people in the play area. But she also blames pandemic-related inflation. Costs for things like hayrides and the corn maze are still the same. In fact, Truman says that those prices haven’t changed in 35 years. But, along with the play area cost, owners of the farm had to raise donut prices to combat supply cost surges. She explains, “Our donut supplies, our packaging, our boxes. Everything went way up, it was shocking for us. Last year, they didn’t.”

Other post-COVID practices like online ordering and contactless pick-up are still in place this year.

You can find more information on the Fleitz Pumpkin Farm Facebook page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Police investigate a Sunday morning shooting outside of Boxlyfe Bar.
Man hospitalized in Sunday morning bar shooting
A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in Toledo early Saturday morning, according to Toledo...
Bond set for woman accused in Consaul St. murder
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-475 is closed through Sunday evening for planned...
SB I-75 ramp to WB I-475 temporarily closed

Latest News

Experts say those breed labels are often incorrect
Removing breed labels at Toledo Humane Society
Staff says the end of the eviction moratorium is to blame
Cherry Street Mission Ministries see increase in homelessness
Still adjusting to pandemic pains
Still adjusting to pandemic pains
Staff says the end of the eviction moratorium is to blame
Cherry Street Mission Ministries sees rise in homelessness