Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo Humane Society removes labels for mixed breed dogs

The shelter recently received a grant to continue that work.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Humane Society recently received a special grant aimed at helping find even more shelter dogs a home. The money will be used to continue the effort to remove labels from mixed breed dogs.

Experts say guessing about a dog’s breeding can sometimes make it tough to find a home. Kristen McCann is the Shelter Manager at THS.

“Studies have shown that visual identification in mixed breed dogs is highly inaccurate, even among animal welfare professionals. It’s shown that we could be wrong up to 75% of the time. So since less than 1% of a dog’s genome makes up what they’ll look like it doesn’t do us, or the dogs, any justice by guessing.”

The shelter finds homes for more than one thousand dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds every year.

“Anything we can do to help families take a look at dogs as an individual will find the right fit for the dog and the adopter,” says McCann.

Abbey Hall is the Development Manager at the shelter. She says sometimes good dogs are passed over simply because of a breed label.

“If you take away breed labels it allows people to come in here and connect with a dog based on personality versus I want a certain breed because they have these qualities. This allows them to come in and organically meet the animals up for adoption, and don’t make judgements based on a label.”

THS removed breed labeling for dogs at the shelter a couple years ago. A $1,000 grant from the Animal Farm Foundation will help continue that work.

“That is what it’s all about in our field, connecting animals to the right family without perceived breed labels,” says Hall.

Experts say if you really want to know the breeds in your dog, they suggest you purchase a Dog DNA test.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Police investigate a Sunday morning shooting outside of Boxlyfe Bar.
Man hospitalized in Sunday morning bar shooting
A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in Toledo early Saturday morning, according to Toledo...
Bond set for woman accused in Consaul St. murder
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-475 is closed through Sunday evening for planned...
SB I-75 ramp to WB I-475 temporarily closed

Latest News

Rep. Bob Latta (R) Ohio
Rep. Latta tests positive for COVID-19
Experts say those breed labels are often incorrect
Removing breed labels at Toledo Humane Society
Staff says the end of the eviction moratorium is to blame
Cherry Street Mission Ministries see increase in homelessness
Still adjusting to pandemic pains
Still adjusting to pandemic pains