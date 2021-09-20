Traffic
Woman shot while pulling into her residence

(FOX19 NOW)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for a suspect in Sunday afternoon shooting.

24-year-old Madeline Baumgarten was shot once in the chest around 2:30 p.m. at a mobile home park in the 5700 block of Telegraph Road Sunday, police records show. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Baumgarten told police she was shot while she was driving into the park. Police said the shooter may have been a customer of the after hours establishment nearby.

Police found Baumgarten’s car has two bullet holes and collected shell casings at the scene. TPD has not identified any suspects in the shooting. Those with information can call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

