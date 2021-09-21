9/21/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
*FLOOD WATCH AND WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY*
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
*Rain totals of 2-4″+ expected through Thursday afternoon*
TONIGHT: Rain likely, chance of a few storms, becoming windy, north winds could gust over 40 mph, lows in the mid 50s. WEDNESDAY: Very rainy and windy, north winds could gust over 45 mph, temps steady in the mid 50s. THURSDAY: Rain likely early, chance of showers later in the day, breezy, highs again in the mid to upper 50s.