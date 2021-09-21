Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

CVS plans to hire 25,000 workers on Friday

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and...
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – CVS said it’s going to hire about 25,000 employees during a virtual career event on Friday.

On its National Career Day, the chain will be recruiting candidates for both clinical and retail jobs. The hiring binge is to support flu season, along with COVID vaccinations and testing.

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.

Most of the open jobs are for full-time, part-time and temporary nurses, licensed pharmacists, and trained pharmacy technicians.

To apply, text CVS to 25000.

There’s also a CVS Health career website.

Last month the company said it was raising its corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour. The new pay standard will be fully in place in July of 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Kip and Rachel Soviak, parents of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, are escorted to their seats...
Ohio parents of Maxton Soviak reportedly tried to adopt Afghan child US Navy sailor was seen holding before death
Lakota coaches
Lakota Schools mourn the loss of two football coaches
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Rep. Bob Latta (R) Ohio
Rep. Latta tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Anthony Estep is facing a charge of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed his...
Man facing felonious assault charge after allegedly stabbing grandfather with steak knife
The crisis grows at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of Haitians hope to get into the United...
Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border
Fallen Timbers Middle School was named a National Blue Ribbon School.
Fallen Timbers Middle School named National Blue Ribbon School
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of...
UK police charge 3rd Russian in 2018 poisoning of ex-spy