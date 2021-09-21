Fallen Timbers Middle School named National Blue Ribbon School

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Sixteen schools in Ohio and one in the Toledo area were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Fallen Timbers Middle School, in the Anthony Wayne Local School District, was recognized as one of 325 schools across the country to receive the Blue Ribbon honor.

The Ohio schools recognized are:

Bay Village – Westerly Elementary School, Bay Village City School District.

Beachwood – Hilltop Elementary School, Beachwood City School District.

Canton – Whipple Heights Elementary School, Perry Local School District.

Cincinnati – Mariemont Junior High School, Mariemont City School District.

Cincinnati – Montgomery Elementary School, Sycamore Community City School District.

Dublin – Dublin Jerome High School, Dublin City School District.

Dublin – Saint Brigid Of Kildare Elementary School, Diocese of Columbus.

Girard – Girard Intermediate Middle School, Girard City School District.

Granville – Granville High School, Granville Exempted Village School District.

Hudson – Seton Catholic School, Diocese of Cleveland.

Kettering – Orchard Park Elementary School, Kettering City School District.

Logan – Hocking Hills Elementary School, Logan-Hocking Local School District.

Maria Stein – Marion Local Elementary School, Marion Local School District.

Minster – Minster Elementary School, Minster Local School District.

Steubenville – Pugliese Elementary School West, Steubenville City School District.

Whitehouse – Fallen Timbers Middle School, Anthony Wayne Local School District

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores, and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students

