Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lakota Schools mourn two coaches

Lakota Community Schools mourn the deaths of two football coaches within weeks of each other.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - 29-year-old Adam Good was a coach and substitute teacher for Lakota Schools for 2 years, before his untimely death on Sept. 14 from COVID. Fellow coaches and players say they are devastated by the loss.

“He was a lover, he was a loyalty guy. He was Lakota through and through, and we were blessed to have had him apart of this program,” says Head Coach Mike Lento.

“You need an Adam Good on your staff, everyone does. His presence was felt not just by our players, not just by our coaches, our administration, our teachers, our staff. For some students he was their favorite sub,” says Lento.

The players say the death came a shock.

“I felt numb. Coming off of Ottney and not seeing him there was weird,” says Spencer Franks, a football player.

Another coach, Jon Ottney, died in a car accident just weeks before Good, leaving behind a wife and three young children.

“He was a big mentor when it comes to football. He taught me a lot. I think I kept him motivated as long as he kept me motivated,” says Franks.

“Honestly, I could relate them both to my dad. Huge mentors on the football field, but also off the field,” says Kinzer Dussel.

“I’m always going to be hearing both of their voices telling me don’t stop keep going.. We miss them a lot and we are going to give 110% on the field all day everyday.”

The players say they will play every game for the rest of the season in memory of the coaches.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Police investigate a Sunday morning shooting outside of Boxlyfe Bar.
Man hospitalized in Sunday morning bar shooting
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in Toledo early Saturday morning, according to Toledo...
Bond set for woman accused in Consaul St. murder
The ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-475 is closed through Sunday evening for planned...
SB I-75 ramp to WB I-475 temporarily closed

Latest News

The two football coaches died weeks within each other.
Lakota Schools mourns two coaches
MSP reports a trailer containing $300,000 worth of televisions was stolen from the Pilot Travel...
Semi trailer containing $300K worth of televisions stolen
Old Northtowne Mall
Work in motion to sell Toledo’s old Northtowne Mall
Rep. Bob Latta (R) Ohio
Rep. Latta tests positive for COVID-19