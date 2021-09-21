Lakota Schools mourn two coaches

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - 29-year-old Adam Good was a coach and substitute teacher for Lakota Schools for 2 years, before his untimely death on Sept. 14 from COVID. Fellow coaches and players say they are devastated by the loss.

“He was a lover, he was a loyalty guy. He was Lakota through and through, and we were blessed to have had him apart of this program,” says Head Coach Mike Lento.

“You need an Adam Good on your staff, everyone does. His presence was felt not just by our players, not just by our coaches, our administration, our teachers, our staff. For some students he was their favorite sub,” says Lento.

The players say the death came a shock.

“I felt numb. Coming off of Ottney and not seeing him there was weird,” says Spencer Franks, a football player.

Another coach, Jon Ottney, died in a car accident just weeks before Good, leaving behind a wife and three young children.

“He was a big mentor when it comes to football. He taught me a lot. I think I kept him motivated as long as he kept me motivated,” says Franks.

“Honestly, I could relate them both to my dad. Huge mentors on the football field, but also off the field,” says Kinzer Dussel.

“I’m always going to be hearing both of their voices telling me don’t stop keep going.. We miss them a lot and we are going to give 110% on the field all day everyday.”

The players say they will play every game for the rest of the season in memory of the coaches.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.