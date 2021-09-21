Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man facing felonious assault charge after allegedly stabbing grandfather with steak knife

Anthony Estep is facing a charge of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed his...
Anthony Estep is facing a charge of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed his grandfather with a kitchen knife.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a charge of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed his grandfather in the back with a steak knife on Monday night.

Toledo Police were called to a house in the 4800 block of Monac Dr. Once on the scene, officers located the suspect, 32-year-old Anthony Estep, and took him into custody without incident.

The victim, who is elderly and handicapped, sustained stab wounds that required a trip to the hospital and suturing of the wounds. He was last listed in stable condition, according to TPD.

Estep made a court appearance on Tuesday morning, where a judge set his bond at $50,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. Estep will be back in court for a pretrial hearing on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Kip and Rachel Soviak, parents of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, are escorted to their seats...
Ohio parents of Maxton Soviak reportedly tried to adopt Afghan child US Navy sailor was seen holding before death
Lakota coaches
Lakota Schools mourn the loss of two football coaches
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Rep. Bob Latta (R) Ohio
Rep. Latta tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Fallen Timbers Middle School was named a National Blue Ribbon School.
Fallen Timbers Middle School named National Blue Ribbon School
Remembering two lives lost suddenly
Remembering two young lives lost suddenly
Remembering two lives lost suddenly
Remembering two lives lost suddenly
Troopers from the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police were called to the scene of the...
Two teens dead, two more injured in Lenawee County crash