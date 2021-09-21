Man facing felonious assault charge after allegedly stabbing grandfather with steak knife

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a charge of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed his grandfather in the back with a steak knife on Monday night.

Toledo Police were called to a house in the 4800 block of Monac Dr. Once on the scene, officers located the suspect, 32-year-old Anthony Estep, and took him into custody without incident.

The victim, who is elderly and handicapped, sustained stab wounds that required a trip to the hospital and suturing of the wounds. He was last listed in stable condition, according to TPD.

Estep made a court appearance on Tuesday morning, where a judge set his bond at $50,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. Estep will be back in court for a pretrial hearing on Wednesday.

