Man’s body pulled from river near Bayview Yacht Club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man’s body was pulled from the Maumee River at the Bayview Yacht Club on Monday night.

According to The Blade, Toledo Fire & Rescue removed the body around 6:30 p.m. just off Summit St., near where the Maumee River empties into Maumee Bay.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity. There is also no word on the cause of death. Toledo Police are continuing to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.