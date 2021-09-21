Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man’s body pulled from river near Bayview Yacht Club

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man’s body was pulled from the Maumee River at the Bayview Yacht Club on Monday night.

According to The Blade, Toledo Fire & Rescue removed the body around 6:30 p.m. just off Summit St., near where the Maumee River empties into Maumee Bay.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity. There is also no word on the cause of death. Toledo Police are continuing to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Kip and Rachel Soviak, parents of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, are escorted to their seats...
Ohio parents of Maxton Soviak reportedly tried to adopt Afghan child US Navy sailor was seen holding before death
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Sheniah Freeman, left, and Kevondre Walton are facing charges after the allegedly hit a...
Bicyclist critically injured after being intentionally hit by SUV
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side

Latest News

Newly appointed Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly
Pauly named new Chief of Police in Tiffin
Fall Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Wind & Cold
First day of fall brings cold temperatures, heavy rain
Man's body pulled from river near Bayview Yacht Club
Body found near Bayview Yacht Club
Paulding Co. Commissioner Clint Vance was found dead on his farm on Monday, Sept. 20.
Paulding Co. Commissioner dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound