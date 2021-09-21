Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Moment of Science: Bubbles

A simple joy with a simple structure
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

“Pop” quiz: They show up in drinks, volcano projects and maybe some of your childhood parties. This week, we’re taking a look at the science behind bubbles!

Highlights:

* Soap molecules have two ends: one that prefers water (hydrophilic), and one that does its best to avoid it (hydrophobic). You get enough of them together, and they’ll create a “sandwich” of sorts to trap water in between those layers that form.

* Bubbles will deform and look a little weird sometimes, but they’ll always try to form a sphere since that shape gives the lowest surface area possible. Even when they meet, they’ll form a flat wall at a 120-degree angle -- again, to maximize that surface area. That angle means a bunch of them will eventually form hexagons.

* Those swirly rainbow colors are determined by the light interfering with itself as it passes through, and by how thick or thin the bubble is at a given point. It all has to do with surface tension battling gravity in what’s called the “Marangoni effect”. Liquid tends to flow from low to high surface tension, and that movement stretches out the bubble layer. Eventually, evaporation wins out... and it’s bye bye, bubbles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Two teens dead, two more injured in Lenawee County crash
Two teens dead, two more injured in Lenawee County crash
Lakota coaches
Lakota Schools mourn the loss of two football coaches
Kip and Rachel Soviak, parents of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, are escorted to their seats...
Ohio parents of Maxton Soviak reportedly tried to adopt Afghan child US Navy sailor was seen holding before death
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito

Latest News

Moment of Science: Bubbles
Love it or hate it, weather is a constant in our lives... but how did it all get started? Dan...
Moment of Science: The Origins of Weather
Moment of Science: The Origins of Weather